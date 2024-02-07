On January 25, Forward Defense Nonresident Senior Fellow Thomas X. Hammes was quoted describing drone warfare as “bringing the detonator” in Forbes’ “Ukrainian Drones Are Burning Down Russia’s Oil And Gas Industry.”
Against these targets even a few ounces of explosives delivered directly to the target can initiate the secondary explosion that will destroy the target.
