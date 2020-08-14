Handler in Lawfare: Normalizing Arab-Israeli Relations Through Cybersecurity Cooperation
In a historic breakthrough yesterday, Israel announced the normalization of relations with the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The announcement marked the first such relationship between Israel and a Gulf state and the third with an Arab state, after Egypt and Jordan.
There are a lot of reasons for the uptick in relations between Israel and other countries in the region, but cybersecurity cooperation has had a significant role to play.
In recent years, strategic military and cyber collaboration between Israel and its Arab neighbors has improved relations between longtime adversaries to a remarkable degree. Yesterday’s development deepens Israeli-Emirati relations beyond government-to-government cooperation, opening the door for more people-to-people exchange—a feature of stability that Israel and Arab states must pursue in order to maintain the momentum of the day and continue normalization across the region.