On August 31, DefenseNews published an article by Forward Defense nonresident senior fellow James Hasik, titled: “Close the Pentagon — it’s too big of a target.” The article argues that the Pentagon office building is a risk to the Department of Defense (DoD) because of its size and immobility, which leave it vulnerable to emerging weapons systems and highly precise, long-range strikes by near-peer adversaries. The building also forces costly officer rotations and encourages a culture of groupthink. Therefore, according to Hasik, at a moment when many defense officials are working well remotely during the COVID-19 pandemic, the DoD should consider dispersing its leadership beyond the Pentagon.

Hasik was subsequently interviewed by Government Matters on September 2, for a segment entitled “Assessing the need for the Pentagon building.”