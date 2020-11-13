On November 13, Forward Defense Nonresident Senior Fellow James Hasik moderated a panel on the Acquisition Talk podcast titled “Intellectual Property in Defense Contracts.” The conversation was framed around Hasik’s white paper on the effects of intellectual property rights on the prices of military trucks.
Whether or not government and military should own the property rights to the intellectual property that underpins fairly complex systems often comes with advice that goes back to at least the year 1900.
Forward Defense shapes the debate around the greatest military challenges facing the United States and its allies, and creates forward-looking assessments of the trends, technologies, and concepts that will define the future of warfare.