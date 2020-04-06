Home Issues Regions Search Menu
+
Hide
Original Source

Eurasia Center Director John Herbst joined Ambassadors Steven Pifer and William Taylor, all former US ambassadors to Ukraine, to write an op-ed for NPR that outlines how the coronavirus crisis may be an opportunity to end the war in Ukraine.

With the global pandemic ravaging world ravaging global economies, sanctions placed on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine and seizure of Crimea are having a particularly acute effect. As Herbst, Pifer, and Taylor argue, this may be an opportunity to leverage a Russian withdrawal from occupied territory in order to have sanctions removed, freeing up resources for the Kremlin to respond to the virus at home.

While years of diplomacy to end the Ukraine war have stalled, a high-level push now from the United States could break that deadlock. The coronavirus crisis could provide the Kremlin a rationale to agree.

John Herbst, Steven Pifer, William B. Taylor
Issue spotlight

Waging peace in Eastern Ukraine

 

Following more than five years of conflict in Ukraine’s east, the leaders of Ukraine, Russia, France, and Germany convened in Paris on December 9 to try to find a lasting peaceful solution to the war in eastern Ukraine. With more than 1.4 million people displaced and over 13,000 dead, the Normandy Summit leaders will need to find a solution to the conflict while safeguarding Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. However, a recently proposed peace agreement has remained controversial in Kyiv.

Learn more about Ukraine
Herbst joins Ambassadors Pifer and Taylor in NPR op-ed with ideas on ending war in Ukraine

Mon, Mar 30, 2020

Coronavirus must not distract the world from Russia’s war in Ukraine

The coronavirus crisis is creating unprecedented challenges for the international community, but existing security threats like the Russian attack on Ukraine must not disappear from the diplomatic agenda, argues Ivanna Klympush-Tsintsadze.

Read More
Herbst joins Ambassadors Pifer and Taylor in NPR op-ed with ideas on ending war in Ukraine

Mon, Mar 23, 2020

Why Ukraine cannot risk recognizing Putin’s proxies

Many Ukrainians are alarmed by plans to create an Advisory Council together with representatives from Russian-occupied eastern Ukraine. Critics say the move will allow Russia to distance itself from the war.

UkraineAlert by Lisa Yasko

Conflict Peacekeeping and Peacebuilding
Herbst joins Ambassadors Pifer and Taylor in NPR op-ed with ideas on ending war in Ukraine

Sat, Mar 14, 2020

Ukraine agrees to dialogue with Russian-led republics

Ukrainian officials this week agreed to begin talks with representatives of Russian-occupied eastern Ukraine, marking a significant policy departure following six years of refusals to enter into direct dialogue with the breakaway regions.

UkraineAlert by Peter Dickinson

Conflict Peacekeeping and Peacebuilding

More about our expert

John E. Herbst

Director, Eurasia Center

Ukraine Politics & Diplomacy

Eurasia Center

The Eurasia Center’s mission is to enhance transatlantic cooperation in promoting stability, democratic values and prosperity in Eurasia, from Eastern Europe and Turkey in the West to the Caucasus, Russia and Central Asia in the East.

EXPLORE THE PROGRAM
support the
EURASIA CENTER