On November 23, Forward Defense non-resident senior fellow Charles Hooper was mentioned in a Modern War Institute commentary article on the ways in which American security sector assistance can strengthen America’s competitive advantage. Hooper’s mention was taken from his participation in an Atlantic Council virtual panel discussing defense security cooperation in an era of great-power competition.

