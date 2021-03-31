On March 30, Forward Defense Nonresident Senior Fellow Evanna Hu was interviewed by Government Matters in a segment titled “Diversity is mission-critical, says Omelas CEO.” Hu discusses the group she created for Asian-Americans and Pacific Islanders in national security, which is spreading awareness for the intensified ethnic profiling they have seen with Covid-19 and the rise of great-power competition.

Diversity is actually mission-critical, especially for national security.