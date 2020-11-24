On November 24, Forward Defense non-resident senior fellow Evanna Hu was quoted in a Voice of America article titled “Russian Influence Peddlers Carving Out New Audiences on Fringes.” Hu explained that many Russian disinformation campaigns have been receiving massive engagement online. Omelas, the company of which she is CEO, has been tracking these campaigns as part of its work studying Russian propaganda.

A lot of these [Russian disinformation] campaigns are getting engagement in the millions. They are pretty good at inducing the type of sentiment, a negative sentiment or a positive sentiment in the audience, from their posts.