On Tuesday, November 28, 2023, the Freedom and Prosperity Center hosted Hunor Kelemen, President of the Democratic Alliance of Hungarians in Romania and former Deputy Prime Minister of Romania, and Loránt Vincze, Co-Chair of the European Parliament’s Intergroup on Traditional Minorities, for a roundtable discussion on minority rights and the future of Romania. Dan Negrea, Senior Director of the Freedom and Prosperity Center, served as the moderator. The event included attendees from the Hungarian Human Rights Foundation, Alianta, and the Atlantic Council.

