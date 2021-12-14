Hide
original source

On December 8, Scowcroft Center director for democratic order Ash Jain was quoted in the Hill discussing criteria for country selection and participation in the Biden administration’s Summit for Democracy. He argued that the summit should include democracies with shared values and exclude backsliding democracies and authoritarian countries.

This is a summit, after all, around democracy and shared values and it makes sense to have the participants be limited to those who share in that kind of frame of mind.

Share this quote
Ash Jain

Staff

Ash Jain

Director for Democratic Order, Scowcroft Strategy Initiative

Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security Scowcroft Strategy Initiative

Europe & Eurasia Indo-Pacific

Related Experts: Ash Jain

Politics & Diplomacy Rule of Law United States and Canada