On December 8, Scowcroft Center director for democratic order Ash Jain was quoted in the Hill discussing criteria for country selection and participation in the Biden administration’s Summit for Democracy. He argued that the summit should include democracies with shared values and exclude backsliding democracies and authoritarian countries.
This is a summit, after all, around democracy and shared values and it makes sense to have the participants be limited to those who share in that kind of frame of mind.