On September 19, Doug Klain, nonresident fellow at the Atlantic Council’s Eurasia Center and deputy director for policy and strategy for Razom for Ukraine, was published in the New York Post on the policy options for US President Donald Trump to respond to increasing Russian aggression.
Americans overwhelmingly believe that sanctions on Russia and weapons to Ukraine are the best way to achieve peace and they’ll reward Trump politically if he follows through. Trump should take the win for himself and save lives in Ukraine now.