On February 27, Forward Defense nonresident senior fellow Margarita Konaev was quoted in an article in India Today titled “When war came home: The ugly face of urban warfare.” Konaev utilizes recent and historical examples of how Russia fights in urban centers and how it will devastate Ukraine.

Russia’s way of fighting in cities is about devastation, displacement, and depopulation. Margarita Konaev

