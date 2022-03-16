On March 16, Forward Defense nonresident senior fellow Margarita Konaev was quoted in an article in Stars and Stripes titled “Ukraine’s combat losses strike a painful chord with US military veterans.” Konaev explains the difficulties in tracking the number of combatant deaths on either side combined with the incentive to underestimate the number of their own casualties.

Military casualties are inherently difficult to track, especially in a conflict like this where the information front is so important. Margarita Konaev

Forward Defense, housed within the Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security, shapes the debate around the greatest military challenges facing the United States and its allies, and creates forward-looking assessments of the trends, technologies, and concepts that will define the future of warfare. Learn more

Related Experts: Margarita Konaev