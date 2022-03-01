On March 1, Forward Defense nonresident senior fellow Margarita Konaev was quoted in an article in CNBC titled “Ukraine is winning the information war against Russia.” Konaev explains how effective Russian disinformation campaigns work against their own citizens.
Ukraine doesn’t need to convince its own population that they’re facing a serious problem because they have bombs landing on their heads.Margarita Konaev
