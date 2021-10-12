Hide

original source

On October 8, Foreign Policy published a biweekly column featuring Scowcroft Center deputy director Matthew Kroenig and New American Engagement Initiative senior fellow Emma Ashford discussing the latest news in international affairs.

In this column, they discuss recent Chinese incursions into Taiwan’s Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ), Taiwan’s strategic significance to the United States, and the possibilities for a war over Taiwan.

We’ve just learned that the United States has had a special operations unit and a small contingent of Marines deployed to Taiwan for the last year, training the Taiwanese military. When we first learned about the ADIZ violations, they seemed to come out of nowhere. But they may well be a response to this deployment.

Emma Ashford

China’s threats against Taiwan are not a reaction to the United States; they are an outgrowth of the long-standing desire of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) to take control of the Island by force if necessary.

Matthew Kroenig

Staff

Matthew Kroenig

Deputy Director, Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security

Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security Scowcroft Strategy Initiative

China Defense Policy

Staff

Emma Ashford

Senior Fellow

New American Engagement Initiative Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security

Conflict Economic Sanctions

Related Experts: Matthew Kroenig and Emma Ashford

Afghanistan Belarus Brazil Conflict Defense Policy Eastern Europe Europe & Eurasia European Union Maritime Security Politics & Diplomacy Russia Security & Defense