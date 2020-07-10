On July 10, Foreign Policy published a biweekly column featuring Scowcroft Center Deputy Director Matthew Kroenig and the Cato Institute’s Emma Ashford discussing the latest news in international affairs.



In this column, they discuss the crisis in Hong Kong and the effectiveness of regime change, using ‘Hamilton’ and its insights as a premise.

Hong Kong is the near-term crisis, but China will present a long-term challenge to the global economic system, to U.S. alliances in Europe and Asia, and to freedom and democracy around the world.