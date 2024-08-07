ORIGINAL SOURCE

On August 6, Matthew Kroenig and Markus Garlauskas published an article in Foreign Policy discussing the escalating risk of simultaneous US conflicts with China and North Korea. The article emphasized that a conflict over Taiwan would likely expand to involve North Korea, pulling the Korean Peninsula into a broader regional war. They stressed the need for the United States to prepare, alongside its allies, for a potential two-front war scenario in order to effectively deter and respond to these threats. 

