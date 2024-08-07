On August 6, Matthew Kroenig and Markus Garlauskas published an article in Foreign Policy discussing the escalating risk of simultaneous US conflicts with China and North Korea. The article emphasized that a conflict over Taiwan would likely expand to involve North Korea, pulling the Korean Peninsula into a broader regional war. They stressed the need for the United States to prepare, alongside its allies, for a potential two-front war scenario in order to effectively deter and respond to these threats.

