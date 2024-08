On August 12, Matthew Kroenig and Markus Garlauskas were cited in The Hill, which referenced their recent article in Foreign Policy. They argue that a conflict over Taiwan would likely expand into a region-wide war involving China and North Korea and emphasize the need for the US to prepare for a multi-theater conflict, considering the possibility for coordinated military actions by these nations and potential support from Russia.

