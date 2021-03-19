On March 19, Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security Deputy Director Matthew Kroenig was featured on a Sinclair Group broadcast to discuss China’s increasingly confrontational approach to the United States and the international community as a whole. Kroenig also noted that Russia’s aggressive actions in recent years put it at odds with the United States and its allies.
“Relations with China are very tense and I think China deserves most of the blame for this… they’ve become more aggressive under President Xi, engaging in a genocide in their own country, taking territory from their neighbors militarily, cheating on the global financial system, so I think the meeting in anchorage was a difficult one but it needed to be difficult.”