Home Issues Regions Search Menu
+
Hide
Original Source

On March 19, Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security Deputy Director Matthew Kroenig was featured on a Sinclair Group broadcast to discuss China’s increasingly confrontational approach to the United States and the international community as a whole. Kroenig also noted that Russia’s aggressive actions in recent years put it at odds with the United States and its allies.

“Relations with China are very tense and I think China deserves most of the blame for this… they’ve become more aggressive under President Xi, engaging in a genocide in their own country, taking territory from their neighbors militarily, cheating on the global financial system, so I think the meeting in anchorage was a difficult one but it needed to be difficult.”

Matthew Kroenig

Matthew Kroenig

Deputy Director, Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security and Director, Global Strategy Initiative

China Defense Policy

Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security

(function() { function async_load(){ var s = document.createElement('script'); s.type = 'text/javascript'; s.src = ('https:' == document.location.protocol ? 'https://pi' : 'http://cdn') + '.pardot.com/pd.js'; var c = document.getElementsByTagName('script')[0]; c.parentNode.insertBefore(s, c); } if(window.attachEvent) { window.attachEvent('onload', async_load); } else { window.addEventListener('load', async_load, false); } })();