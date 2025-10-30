On October 16, Atlantic Council vice president and Scowcroft Center senior director Matthew Kroenig published an article in Foreign Policy titled, “It’s Time to Stop New START.” He argues that the Trump administration should not extend the nuclear arms control treaty with Russia and should instead expand its nuclear arsenal to deter China.
Putin does not have the United States’ best interests at heart. He does not want to see the United States strengthen its nuclear deterrent, and he is trying to forestall it.