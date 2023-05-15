On May 10, Scowcroft Center senior director Matthew Kroenig’s interview on School of War was featured as “brain food” in Politico‘s “Global Insider” newsletter. In the interview, Kroenig and podcast host Aaron MacLean discussed Niccolo Machiavelli’s place in history, his contributions to strategic thinking, and his relevance to modern politics, including to the “bullishness” of democracy.
I think there are a lot of people who today are skeptical about democracy…Machiavelli was clearly encountering similar arguments in his time and argued that, looking at ancient Rome, the republican forms of government are better able to amass wealth and power in the international system.
