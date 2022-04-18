On April 18, Scowcroft Center deputy director Matthew Kroenig was cited in a POLITICO newsletter titled, “Ukraine is still waiting on new warplanes,” which highlights Kroenig’s appearance on an episode of the Vandenberg Coalition Series on the Future of Conservative Foreign Policy.
