On February 21, a tweet by Scowcroft director Matthew Kroenig was quoted by Travis Anderson of the Boston Globe discussing the geopolitical implication of Putin’s suspension of New START, the only remaining nuclear arms control pact between Russia and the US. Kroenig theorizes how this may be the start of a long-term strategic arms competition between the two powers.

Putin announced the suspension of New START… This means that for the first time since the 1970s, there are no limits on Russian and US strategic nuclear forces. Combined with China’s rapid nuclear expansion, we could be entering a new, long-term strategic arms competition.

