On March 9, Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security Deputy Director Matthew Kroenig was interviewed by Formiche on alliances under the Biden administration. Kroenig noted that the Biden administration has a clear view of the importance of alliances.

[Translated] I believe that President Trump had not completely understood the importance of alliances. Biden and his team certainly do.

Matthew Kroenig

Matthew Kroenig

Deputy Director, Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security and Director, Global Strategy Initiative

China Defense Policy

Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security

