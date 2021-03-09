On March 9, Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security Deputy Director Matthew Kroenig was interviewed by Formiche on alliances under the Biden administration. Kroenig noted that the Biden administration has a clear view of the importance of alliances.
[Translated] I believe that President Trump had not completely understood the importance of alliances. Biden and his team certainly do.
