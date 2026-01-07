On January 7, Atlantic Council vice president and Scowcroft Center senior director Matthew Kroenig was interviewed on the Australian Broadcasting Corporation on recent developments in US foreign policy. He explains that Trump’s threats of military action in Greenland are a negotiating tactic, defends the decision to capture Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro, and argues that the administration will shift its focus to Cuba and its collaboration with the People’s Republic of China next.
Trump is not a typical politician. He’s a businessman, and I think we’ve seen over the past 10 years, his negotiating style is to ask for 100 when he wants 10.