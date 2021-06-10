Scowcroft Center deputy director Matthew Kroenig appeared on KNX 1070 Radio to preview President Biden’s trip to Europe, where he’ll meet the Queen and Vladimir Putin; and to recap Vice President Harris’ trip to Central America and Mexico for which she received plenty of criticism from both her right and left flanks.

Biden has long experience in foreign relations, maybe one of the most pro-European administrations we have seen in some time, and Biden sees this as an opportunity to strengthen traditional US alliances in Europe.