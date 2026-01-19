On January 18, Atlantic Council vice president and Scowcroft Center senior director Matthew Kroenig was interviewed on BBC’s Newshour on how Trump’s threats towards Greenland are impacting the NATO alliance.
On January 18, Atlantic Council vice president and Scowcroft Center senior director Matthew Kroenig was interviewed on BBC’s Newshour on how Trump’s threats towards Greenland are impacting the NATO alliance.
If refreshing the page doesn't resolve the issue you could try clearing the sites browser cache.