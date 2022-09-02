On September 1, Scowcroft Center acting director Matthew Kroenig was interviewed on CNBC’s “The News with Shepard Smith” discussing why the chances of great-power conflict between the US, Russia, and China may be increasing.
Twenty years ago, most major international relations theories thought that the major driving forces were leading to cooperation: globalization, nuclear weapons, institutions. But now, a lot of those conditions have changed. It’s a more multipolar world, the US is worried about conflict with Russia, China, Iran… there is reason to be concerned that the world is becoming a more conflictual and dangerous place.