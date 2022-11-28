On November 27, Scowcroft Center acting director Matthew Kroenig was interviewed by Jennifer Griffin on Fox News Sunday discussing North Korea’s latest missile test and protests in Iran.
The [North Korean nuclear] threat continues to grow. The right [US] approach is a pressure and engagement campaign. Increase the diplomatic, economic, and political pressure on North Korea so long as it pursues these destabilizing policies, but hold out the possibility for engagement and negotiations if Kim Jong Un is willing to come talk.