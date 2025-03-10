On March 7, Matthew Kroening, vice president and senior director of the Scowcroft Center, was quoted in the Wall Street Journal on US President Donald Trump’s tactics to bring opposing sides to the negotiation table to make substantive deals to solve the world’s most complex conflicts. He noted that President Trump is already using his bargaining strategy in conversations on Ukraine and Gaza.

His negotiating style is to make threats and extreme demands to throw the other side off balance and bring them to the table eager to make a deal.

