On October 16, Matthew Kroenig, Vice President and Senior Director of the Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security, was quoted in an article for the Wall Street Journal titled “Nuclear-War Risks Rise Again, Stoked by Global Conflicts” by Laurence Norman. In the article, Dr. Kroenig was cited as a Commissioner on the Strategic Posture Commission and argued that nuclear nonproliferation can hold, so long as the United States adopts an appropriate nuclear strategy and fields additional nuclear forces to assure US allies.

