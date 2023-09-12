On September 8, Dr. Matthew Kroenig, Atlantic Council vice president and senior director of the Scowcroft Center, was quoted by the Washington Examiner on how President Biden can undercut Chinese infrastructure investments—and the influence the PRC has gained from them—during the Group of 20 leaders’ summit in India. Dr. Kroenig notes that the United States and Europe have encouraged the private sector to make investments, but because the G20 is a “weird grouping” that may not be able to agree on taking measures against China, it would be prudent for President Biden to underline the United States’ commitment to developing nations through multilateral organizations like the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank.

We need to give countries in the developing world an option.

