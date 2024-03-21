On February 2, Matthew Kroenig, vice president and senior director of the Scowcroft Center, spoke at the ExchangeMonitor Nuclear Deterrence Summit, reflecting on the Congressional Commission on US Strategic Posture, on which he served as a Commissioner. In his remarks, Kroenig noted that “we are not recommending an immediate buildup in the size of the strategic force… but we do need to give future administrations options to do that if they think that is necessary and given the way the strategic environment is developing, that might be necessary to deal with the increased number of targets presented by China and so on.”

Related Experts: Matthew Kroenig