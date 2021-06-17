On June 16, Scowcroft Center deputy director Matthew Kroenig testified before the Strategic Forces Subcommittee of the Senate Armed Services Committee. In his testimony, Kroenig argued in defense of the United States maintaining its robust nuclear arsenal.
So long as the United States wants to continue to play its traditional international leadership role, comply with the Law of Armed Conflict, and defend its allies and the rules-based international system, then it will continue to require a robust nuclear deterrent.