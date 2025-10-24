On October 24, Forward Defense nonresident senior fellow Linda Lourie was quoted in an article from the Jerusalem Post titled “CET Sandbox bridging battlefield tested Israeli defense tech with Washington.” Lourie highlighted the importance of connecting Israel’s combat-proven innovation ecosystem with US efforts to strengthen defense supply chains and accelerate technology integration.
Forward Defense leads the Atlantic Council’s US and global defense programming, developing actionable recommendations for the United States and its allies and partners to compete, innovate, and navigate the rapidly evolving character of warfare. Through its work on US defense policy and force design, the military applications of advanced technology, space security, strategic deterrence, and defense industrial revitalization, it informs the strategies, policies, and capabilities that the United States will need to deter, and, if necessary, prevail in major-power conflict.