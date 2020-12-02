Home Issues Regions Search Menu
On December 2, Forward Defense nonresident senior fellow Charles Hooper joined the Intelligence Project at Harvard’s Belfer Center for Science and International Affairs to discuss military developments in the Indo-Pacific region, US competition with China, and the role of defense cooperation relationships in furthering US national security interests.

Charles W. Hooper

Nonresident Senior Fellow

Arabic China

