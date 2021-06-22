On June 22, Senior Fellow Robert Manning and Forward Defense Nonresident Senior Fellow Nicholas Eftimiades were interviewed by SpyTalk in an article titled “Feds: we don’t have Chinese defector Dong Jingwei.” Eftimiades, a retired US intelligence officer, discussed the rumors of Ministry of State Security (China’s principal espionage and internal security agency) Vice Minister Dong Jingwei’s defection, and the importance of the recent confirmation from a US official that these rumors are false.

I’m stunned that they [denied reports of the defection], considering the sensitivity of the subject.