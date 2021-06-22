Home Issues Regions Search Menu
On June 22, Senior Fellow Robert Manning and Forward Defense Nonresident Senior Fellow Nicholas Eftimiades were interviewed by SpyTalk in an article titled “Feds: we don’t have Chinese defector Dong Jingwei.” Eftimiades, a retired US intelligence officer, discussed the rumors of Ministry of State Security (China’s principal espionage and internal security agency) Vice Minister Dong Jingwei’s defection, and the importance of the recent confirmation from a US official that these rumors are false.

I’m stunned that they [denied reports of the defection], considering the sensitivity of the subject.

Nicholas Eftimiades

Nicholas Eftimiades

Nonresident Senior Fellow

China Intelligence

Forward Defense Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security

Robert A. Manning

Senior Fellow

China Energy Markets & Governance

Foresight, Strategy, and Risks Initiative Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security