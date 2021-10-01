On September 24, Robert Manning was quoted in Voice of America, remarking on the content of President Biden’s speech at the United Nations General Assembly related to North Korea.

Manning disagreed with criticisms that US policy towards North Korea is too “vague” and argued that the United States is under no obligation to provide further inducements to bring about a dialogue on the status of North Korea’s nuclear program. Manning states that transparency will be a necessary precondition to any agreement in the future.

