On March 28, Scowcroft Center nonresident senior fellow Ronald A. Marks authored an op-ed in The Hill titled “History is rhyming in Ukraine.” Marks uses historical examples of Russian military activities to demonstrate the similarities in tactics to its conflict in Ukraine and convey how the United States must step-up its commitment to effectively counter Russian aggression.

So, again paraphrasing Mark Twain, history is not repeating in Ukraine, but it sure is rhyming. Ronald Marks

