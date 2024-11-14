On November 2, Dr. Matthew Kroenig, Vice President and Senior Director of the Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security, coauthored an article for the Economist with Florida Congressman and incoming White House National Security Advisor Michael Waltz titled “China is the big winner from Biden’s foreign policy.” The piece notes how the biggest beneficiary of Biden-Harris foreign policy is China, the greatest rival of the United States and its allies. It argues that to counter the threat posed by the Chinese Communist Party, incoming president Donald Trump must quickly finish the conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East so that the United States can refocus its strategic attention on China. A new administration should increase defense spending and revitalize the defense-industrial base to ensure its armed forces are capable of denying a Chinese attack on Taiwan.

The next president should act urgently to bring the conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East to a swift conclusion, and finally focus strategic attention where it should be: countering the greater threat from the Chinese Communist Party.

