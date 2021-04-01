Home Issues Regions Search Menu
+
Hide
Original Source

On April 1, Forward Defense and Transatlantic Security Initiative Nonresident Senior Fellow Kathleen J. McInnis wrote an article on the future of the national security workplace following the COVID-19 pandemic, an article in a series on future workplaces for Inkstick. She argued that the workplace may fundamentally change due to the remote environment.

Will national security leaders and managers use the hard-won experience of COVID-19 to build a better future workplace? Or will they snap back to the way things were because bureaucracies — especially government bureaucracies — just do their thing?

Kathleen J. McInnis
Kathleen McInnis

Kathleen J. McInnis

Nonresident Senior Fellow

Defense Policy National Security

Forward Defense Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security

Forward Defense shapes the debate around the greatest military challenges facing the United States and its allies, and creates forward-looking assessments of the trends, technologies, and concepts that will define the future of warfare.

Explore Forward Defense