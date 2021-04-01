On April 1, Forward Defense and Transatlantic Security Initiative Nonresident Senior Fellow Kathleen J. McInnis wrote an article on the future of the national security workplace following the COVID-19 pandemic, an article in a series on future workplaces for Inkstick. She argued that the workplace may fundamentally change due to the remote environment.

Will national security leaders and managers use the hard-won experience of COVID-19 to build a better future workplace? Or will they snap back to the way things were because bureaucracies — especially government bureaucracies — just do their thing?