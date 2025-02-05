On February 5, Whitney McNamara, nonresident senior fellow at Forward Defense, published a piece in the Pell Center’s series, “The Project on U.S. – China Technology Competition” entitled, “For an Enduring Advantage, Accelerate Adoption over Stymieing Theft.” McNamara discusses how China’s widespread espionage targeting critical intellectual property threatens US economic and military power and emphasizes the vital role that the Department of Defense should be playing in regard to a solution.
