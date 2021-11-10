November 10, 2021 • 10:58 am ET
Melissa Flagg on revamping the US federal government’s R&D strategy
The modern US R&D ecosystem is a far cry from the 1960s era of centralized dominance by the federal government. Now, the federal government accounts for less than 22 percent of domestic R&D spending. New funding actors are prolific and range from business to philanthropy, to the academy. The resulting decentralized R&D ecosystem has served US innovation well, however, the federal government has not yet adapted to this landscape.
Dr. Melissa Flagg, nonresident senior fellow at the Atlantic Council’s Geotech Center, and her co-author, Paul Harris, argue this must change. The authors outline how the federal government should adopt a more inclusive, bottom-up approach when selecting research questions and should expand partnerships with local actors. Doing so will re-energize America’s domestic innovation capacity and solidify its position as the global leader in technology.
Featured Analysis
Transcript Jun 23, 2021
Brian Deese on Biden’s vision for ‘a twenty-first-century American industrial strategy’
By Atlantic Council
National Economic Council Director Brian Deese spoke about how the Biden administration can strengthen US economic recovery by working with the private sector and global allies.
GeoTech Cues Aug 10, 2021
Contextualizing COVID-19 and its implications for the future of work
By Matthew Gavieta
As workers around the world adapted to a new normal amid a public health crisis, remote work took on a new meaning. However, questions about how to structure long-term telework arrangements remain. The current landscape of data reveals a tenuous relationship between well-being and telework. To secure a brighter future for our labor force, we must continue developing worker-centered technology policy and doing research on how to improve life at work.
Blog Post Jul 27, 2021
The time for US immigration reform is now
By Jeff Goldstein
The US is currently grappling with a multi-decade long trend of declining population rates leading to fewer and fewer workers. To meet the challenges of the future, US policymakers must manage declining population growth – and one of the best arrows in their economic policy quiver is comprehensive immigration reform.