On February 27, Joel Meyer, nonresident senior fellow in the Scowcroft Center’s GeoStrategy Initiative, was interviewed by DW after the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Action Summit in Paris. He argues that US Vice President JD Vance’s speech at the summit serves as a “wake-up-call” for European regulators to foster an “AI ecosystem that will allow Europe to catch up” in technological innovation. He notes opportunities for mutual benefit if the United States and its allies partner in AI development.

I think there is still room for a collaborative approach. Because if it is ‘only the US’ or ‘only Europe,’ we will not be able to compete with the scale that China, its economy, and [its] data bring to the AI race.

