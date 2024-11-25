On November 21, Michael Groen, non-resident senior fellow at Forward Defense, authored an op-ed for Real Clear Defense arguing that the United States must focus on securing AI laboratories to protect its razor-thin advantage in the AI race with China. In his words, to address threats from China’s cyber-espionage and intellectual property theft, “the U.S. government, academia, and the private sector need to take coordinated action.”

Forward Defense, housed within the Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security, generates ideas and connects stakeholders in the defense ecosystem to promote an enduring military advantage for the United States, its allies, and partners. Our work identifies the defense strategies, capabilities, and resources the United States needs to deter and, if necessary, prevail in future conflict. Learn more