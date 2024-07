On July 10, IPSI nonresident senior fellow Sara Bjerg Moller’s recent analysis was republished in the Eurasia Review discussing the challenges NATO faces with its ongoing support for Ukraine amid heightened tensions with Russia. She expressed concerns about the “NATOization” of the conflict and emphasized the need for NATO to maintain a balanced approach to avoid unintended escalation and to ensure the alliance’s involvement does not worsen the situation in an already volatile region.

