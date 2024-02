On February 2, IPSI nonresident senior fellow Sara Bjerg Moller was mentioned in a recent Foreign Policy article by Matthew Kroenig and the Stimson Center’s Emma Ashford. The article, on whether the US can deter or compel Iran, referenced Moller’s claim that “if you have to carry through on your coercive threat deterrence by definition has failed.”

