On June 26, 2023, Nonresident fellow Wen-Ti Sung spoke to CNN, Al-Jazeera, and Bloomberg about the Chinese reaction to the short-lived Wagner rebellion in Russia, suggesting that “China likely fears a domino effect: that if Russia falls, China may be next,” and that Russia’s turmoil will make Beijing “ever more cautious about initiating a Taiwan conflict.”

