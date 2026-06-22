Northern Europe Office workshop report published: “A stronger Europe in NATO – the way forward”

On 21 April 2026, the Atlantic Council’s Northern Europe Office and the Swedish Ministry for Foreign Affairs jointly hosted a workshop at the Government Offices in Stockholm focusing on a stronger Europe in NATO and the way forward. The workshop was aimed at officials at the Government Offices, members of parliament and Swedish experts, while the speakers were invited international experts.
A report from the workshop has now been published at the Royal Swedish Academy of War Sciences. The report summarizes the main features of the discussions, which focused on key three key areas:
- Strategic shift of responsibility in NATO
- European responsibility in practice
- Political cohesion, the role of the United States and Sweden’s contribution
Read the full report here.
Further reading
Fri, Feb 20, 2026
What I heard in Munich: ‘We Europeans need a plan’
Dispatches By Anna Wieslander
Hopes of a bold, unified initiative led by Germany, France, and the United Kingdom did not materialize at the recent Munich Security Conference.
Tue, May 5, 2026
‘Zeitenwende’ is anchoring Germany’s role as a Baltic Sea Power
Dispatches By Anna Wieslander
The Merz government has been keen to emphasize that Germany is a trustworthy and long-term security provider in the region.
Tue, Jan 27, 2026
How the Nordic-Baltic states became Europe’s reliable security engine
Dispatches By Anna Wieslander
Eight Northern European states are acting together early and turning solidarity into capabilities and delivery.