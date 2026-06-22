Northern Europe Security & Defense

In the News

June 22, 2026

Northern Europe Office workshop report published: “A stronger Europe in NATO – the way forward”

On 21 April 2026, the Atlantic Council’s Northern Europe Office and the Swedish Ministry for Foreign Affairs jointly hosted a workshop at the Government Offices in Stockholm focusing on a stronger Europe in NATO and the way forward. The workshop was aimed at officials at the Government Offices, members of parliament and Swedish experts, while the speakers were invited international experts.

A report from the workshop has now been published at the Royal Swedish Academy of War Sciences. The report summarizes the main features of the discussions, which focused on key three key areas:

  • Strategic shift of responsibility in NATO
  • European responsibility in practice
  • Political cohesion, the role of the United States and Sweden’s contribution

Read the full report here.

read here

Further reading

Northern Europe Office workshop report published: “A stronger Europe in NATO – the way forward”

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Northern Europe Office workshop report published: “A stronger Europe in NATO – the way forward”

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Northern Europe Office workshop report published: “A stronger Europe in NATO – the way forward”

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Northern Europe Security & Defense