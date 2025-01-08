On December 16, the US-China Economic and Security Review Commission released a report on China’s remote sensing capabilities, on which Forward Defense senior fellow Tate Nurkin was a supporting author. This report details rapid development of mature remote sensing capabilities in pursuit of its economic and societal development, national security and geopolitical interests, and military modernization.
